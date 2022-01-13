Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Trading Up 4.4%

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 8,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 343,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

