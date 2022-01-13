Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of NeoGenomics worth $41,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

