Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 111,449 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of LKQ worth $49,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in LKQ by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 428,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 34.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LKQ by 55.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

