Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,512,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $40,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 639.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after buying an additional 1,664,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 814,428 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,733,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,962,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCPT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

