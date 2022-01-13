Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.83 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $42,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average is $75.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

