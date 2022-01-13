Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.22 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,784 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Nucor worth $45,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

