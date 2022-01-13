Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.07 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.00% of PDC Energy worth $46,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 65.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

PDCE opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,463,994 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

