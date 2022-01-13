Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $47.55 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $47,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 14.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 519.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Trex by 128.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Trex by 279.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.87. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

In other Trex news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

