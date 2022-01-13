Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 336,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 425,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 281,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

