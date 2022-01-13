Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 210,434 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Portland General Electric worth $40,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

