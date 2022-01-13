Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 23.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $233.72. 2,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,382. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.64.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.