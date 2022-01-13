Principal Street Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 160,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,731,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,326,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 17,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.35. 32,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.30.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

