Principal Street Partners LLC Has $942,000 Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Genesis Energy worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth $116,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth $174,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

