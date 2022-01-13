Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 13,890 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 34.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.4% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.90. 68,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,786. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.