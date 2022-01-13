Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of PGNY opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,650. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

