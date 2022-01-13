ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth $151,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,480,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,531,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

