ProShares Trust (TSE:UGE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of ProShares Trust (TSE:UGE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UGE. HC Wainwright started coverage on ProShares Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of ProShares Trust in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.