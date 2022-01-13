ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.70

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 65597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

