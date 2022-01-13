Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the December 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 7.6% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,382,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 97,251 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 864,847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 690,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 723,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRSR remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Thursday. 1,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,441. Prospector Capital has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

