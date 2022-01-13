Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.73. 26,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,649,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. KPCB GGF Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Proterra by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC now owns 15,563,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,348,000 after purchasing an additional 429,167 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Proterra by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after buying an additional 5,168,217 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,870,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Proterra by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 1,287,601 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.
About Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
Read More: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.