Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.73. 26,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,649,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. KPCB GGF Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Proterra by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC now owns 15,563,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,348,000 after purchasing an additional 429,167 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Proterra by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after buying an additional 5,168,217 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,870,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Proterra by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 1,287,601 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

