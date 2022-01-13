PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $30,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,803 shares of company stock worth $148,115. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

