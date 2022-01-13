Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,381 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after purchasing an additional 192,893 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.70.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $66.04 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

