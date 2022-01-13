Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $433.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $366.00.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.36.

Public Storage stock opened at $367.43 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $218.58 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.88.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,466,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

