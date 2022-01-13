Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.