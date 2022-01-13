Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.75. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $20.73 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

