Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Upland Software, Inc. Issued By Truist Securities (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Analysts at Truist Securities cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Upland Software in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 17,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 136.6% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 19.9% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 30.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 195,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 59.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 428,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 159,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

