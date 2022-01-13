Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Cut by Truist Securiti

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.51.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

