Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for American Express Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

NYSE:AXP opened at $174.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

