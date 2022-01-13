Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NETSTREIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NTST stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $931.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 397.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after buying an additional 1,666,810 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $32,285,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

