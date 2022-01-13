Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QTWO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of QTWO opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Q2 in the second quarter worth $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the second quarter worth $116,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at $118,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.