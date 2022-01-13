Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for WestRock Boosted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for WestRock in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

NYSE:WRK opened at $46.00 on Thursday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WestRock by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in WestRock by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in WestRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 394,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

