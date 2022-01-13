Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Issued By William Blair

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Oak Street Health in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $4,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $13,664,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $217,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,279,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

