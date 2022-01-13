Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.69.

TSE:BCE opened at C$65.66 on Thursday. BCE has a 52 week low of C$54.18 and a 52 week high of C$67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.08. The stock has a market cap of C$59.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.