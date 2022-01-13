Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 163.48 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,877,000 after acquiring an additional 263,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,443,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,459,000 after buying an additional 294,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

