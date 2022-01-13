QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Gap Down to $8.33

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.11. QIWI shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 221 shares trading hands.

QIWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIWI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get QIWI alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $504.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIWI during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 843.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.