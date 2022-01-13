QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 110,784 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $188.37 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.