Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target Increased to GBX 240 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of QXT opened at GBX 180 ($2.44) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Quixant has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.65). The stock has a market cap of £119.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00.
Quixant Company Profile
