Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target Increased to GBX 240 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of QXT opened at GBX 180 ($2.44) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Quixant has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.65). The stock has a market cap of £119.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00.

Get Quixant alerts:

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.