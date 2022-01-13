Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
NASDAQ RXT opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.