Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

