Radius Global Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,752 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 820% compared to the average daily volume of 625 call options.

RADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,584 over the last 90 days. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,036,000 after purchasing an additional 347,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 326,919 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,986,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

