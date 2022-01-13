Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 675,025 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,451,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of STMicroelectronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $9,154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 370.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

