Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 556,594 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,594 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 1.51% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $222,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $143.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.56. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

