Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,753 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Qorvo worth $46,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Qorvo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Qorvo by 1,844.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 179,525 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Qorvo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $152.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

