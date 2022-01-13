Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $87.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $87,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 898,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236,156 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

