Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,782 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $7,144,764. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

