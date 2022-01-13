Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 188,777 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 0.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $114,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

