Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin Mackay bought 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

