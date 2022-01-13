Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) rose 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 53,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

