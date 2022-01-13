RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €767.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($871.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €657.44 ($747.10).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RAA stock opened at €835.80 ($949.77) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €862.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €862.39. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($676.16).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.