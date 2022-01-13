Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 87,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 47,338 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $64.94 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.72.

