Raymond James & Associates Has $2.76 Million Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.